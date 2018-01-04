VIJAYAWADA: A peace rally called by members of Muslim Welfare Associations and others religious leaders on Wednesday in Vijayawada in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a moazzen at a mosque in Rajamahendravaram recently, turned tense when the police stopped them from taking out the rally from Benz Circle, instead of the Mother Teresa Statue near PB Siddhartha College on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, as had been approved by the authorities earlier.

Confusion prevailed for a while with several leaders of Muslim organisations claiming that they had obtained permission to take out the rally via MG Road and the police cancelling it citing traffic issues.

According to sources, the rallyists had got permission to take the rally via MG Road. But, the police raised objections and asked them to go through via Moghalrajpuram and Jammi Chettu Junction, alleged some of the organisers of the rally.

According to persons, who did not want to be quoted but were present on the spot, heated argument took place between the police and the organisers of the rally following the former’s denial of permission to take out the rally through the MG Road.

Some of the rallyists reportedly staged a sit-in protest on the road, while some others allegedly took the MG Road, violating orders and reached the Sub-Collector’s office, where the rally was to end.