VIJAYAWADA: It may take over two years for the Secretariat and iconic structures such as the High Court and Assembly buildings to become a reality, but roses will bloom soon in the capital region. The Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has finalised the conceptual designs of the Rose Garden that is slated to come up in about 22 acres. The proposed Rose Garden is part of the Amaravati Central Park which is being planned on 300 acres at an estimated cost of `700 crore.

Conceptual designs of the Rose Garden

to come up in the AP Capital Region

The ADCL, which has already begun landscaping, has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) last month for the development of the park. Officials said that the plan is to give shape to the park by the first half of the next year.

“The conceptual drawings of the Rose Garden have been finalised. We are developing the garden ourselves. Our plan is to plant saplings in the Rose Garden before monsoon so that it attains shape by early next year. If all goes as per the plan, the park will be the first structure to come up in the capital,” ADCL urban planning head P Suresh Babu told TNIE.

As per the final design, the Rose Garden will include a bridge rose garden, hanging rose garden, glasshouse garden, a fairy castle garden, sculpture garden, waterfall rose garden, topiary garden, classic European fountain garden, Natraj garden and a toy train with clock tower garden.

Lush recreational spot spread across 22 acres

The Rose Garden was conceptualised to be the pride of the world-class city. A look

The estimated cost of Amaravati Central Park

About Rs 30 crore-Rs 25 crore for civil works and Rs 5 crore for greenery -- will be spent on the Rose Garden.

The Central Park, which will be developed in 300 acres in Sakhamuru village, will also have other facilities like wilderness park, lake, amusement and entertainment park, crafts bazaar, etc. According to the officials, about 55 firms have evinced interest in developing 12 facilities.

“While the greenery projects will be developed by ADCL, other facilities like the amusement park, four and five-star eco hotels, amphitheater, etc., will be taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. We are working on inviting tenders after scrutinizing the EOIs,” Suresh Babu, who is also the head architect of ADCL, explained.

Apart from the landscaping works, ADCL is also busy in excavating soil to create a lake in the centre of the park in about 52 acres. The soil thus excavated is being used in the development of wilderness park and rose gardens. Asked about the proposed NTR Garden, which will have a statue of NTR, officials said the government is yet to take a call on it.

“We have studied various tallest statues across the country. If the government decides to go ahead, we will begin the proceedings,” an official observed.