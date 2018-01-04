VIJAYAWADA: Chaos took place at the Vijayawada book festival on Wednesday as the language lovers of Andhra Pradesh opposed the launch of Sky Baba’s new book ‘Mokhami’.

Sky Baba, who is a writer of Telangana State, criticised Andhra Pradesh and people of Andhra through his writings during State bifurcation. On Wednesday, when he was invited by the book festival society for his book launch, language lovers of Andhra demanded an apology from Sky Baba for his writings against Andhra people and culture.

They also demanded he sing Telugu Talli song and continue with his launch. With this chaos, the book launch was cancelled.