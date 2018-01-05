VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that Gram Sabhas being conducted under the Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru (JBMV) programme are platforms for development, but not political venues at all.“Different people with different agendas will attend the mass contact programme, but its ultimate objective is development,” said the Chief Minister addressing a teleconference with district collectors from his residence at Undavalli on Thursday.

It may be recalled that at a Janmabhoomi programme at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Wednesday, opposition YSR Congress Party MP Avinash Reddy tried to grab public attention by giving credit to the late Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy for Gandikota project. However, Chandrababu Naidu kept his cool and advised the MP not to use the platform for praising his leader. Naidu said that there was no other better platform than JBMV to extend quality services to people.

“Sensitisation of public is a difficult task, but once we make it a habit, it will be part of our culture and will yield wonderful results,” he observed.The Chief Minister said the number of people seeking social pensions and ration cards was still large at over 35 percent. “There are many who are worried over not getting pension and ration cards.”