VIJAYAWADA: The Food Processing Industry Conclave 2018, organised by The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI), was inaugurated at the Seshasai Kalyanamandapam in M G Road, here on Thursday. Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the conclave.

Food processing industry is one of the largest industries in India and is contributing to around 14 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 13 percent of its exports and six percent of its total industrial investment, said the Chief Secretary as he addressed the gathering present and went on to add, “Of all the States, Andhra Pradesh, with its strong agro-based products, makes a huge contribution to the food industry”.

He said that Andhra Pradesh had a huge potential as an investment destination leading to the growth of the food processing industry and entrepreneurs were keen to set up shop in this sector. “Soon we would establish a chain of cold storages across the State and develop mega food parks. Till date, with 351 MoUs signed, we could bring in investment worth `10,551 crore plus. In the coming five years, we would introduce perfect policies and implement those for the growth of the food industry in the State.

Here’s some food for thought

351 MoUs signed till date

L10,551 crore worth investment we could bring in

200 projects were set up As on date

50,000 people were employed, both directly and indirectly