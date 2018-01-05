VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday rebuked the Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board and threatened to scrap the body if its members continued their witch hunt of temple executive officer A Surya Kumari. MLC Buddha Venkanna, who convened a meeting with the board members at Kesineni Bhavan, was told that Kumari had taken several unilateral decisions without calling into confidence members of temple body.During an interaction with media persons later in the day, Venkanna took a dig at YSRC leaders for politicising the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now