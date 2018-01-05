VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday rapped the Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board and threatened to scrap the body if its members continued their witch hunt of temple executive officer A Surya Kumari. MLC Buddha Venkanna, who convened a meeting with the board members at Kesineni Bhavan, was told that Kumari had taken several unilateral decisions without calling into confidence members of the temple body in the past especially during Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha. During an interaction with mediapersons later in the day, Venkanna took a dig at YSRC leaders for politicising the issue.

‘’It will stand everyone in good stead if they realised that none attempting to defame the temple will be spared. The Chief Minister has asked a high-level committee to inquire into allegations of tantrik pooja having been performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Stern action will be initiated against temple officials if found guilty,” the MLC said. Head priest L Badrinath Babu who came under severe criticism for having brought in an outsider to help him with pooja rituals on December 26 has gone on a long leave. Soon after allegations of tantrik pooja emerged, EO Surya Kumari transferred Babu to a sub temple down the Indrakeeladri.

A source close to Babu said the priest feels he has been made a scapegoat regardless of his dedicated service to the temple for several years. The state government has, so far, not released any government order regarding Kumari’s transfer. Speculations are rife that action will be taken against the EO after the submission of the inquiry report.