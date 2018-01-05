VIJAYAWADA: Work to provide water to Chittoor, as part of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project (HNSS), is going on in full swing and will be completed by Sankranti, said Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Minister for Water Resources, as he was talking to the press persons in the city on Thursday. He said that the government had provided 5 TMC of water to Kadapa from Chitravathi reservoir, 160 TMC of water to Krishna delta and 123 TMC of water to Rayalaseema, as part of the Pattiseema project.

The Minister said that the HNSS work, which was done till Kurnool district, would be done till Chittoor very soon and would later be extended to Anantapur. The Owk tunnel, which supplies water to Gandikota of Rayalaseema, was in an incomplete state during the reign of the previous government, he said and went on to add that with the completion of the tunnel, water was supplied to Pulivendula via the reservoirs of Mylavaram, Gandikota, Pydipalem and Chitravati and the Rayalaseema districts got four meters of ground water. He said that the government had spent Rs 3042 crore till 2014 to complete the HNSS Project. Between 2014 and 2017, around Rs 2000 crore was spent on the project for its completion.