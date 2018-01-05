VIJAYAWADA: The CRDA is planning to convene a t wo-day workshop in the first week of February to chalk out plans on making Amaravati one of the top liveable cities in the world. CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar also directed officials to prepare strategies to promote affordable housing in the capital.

In a review meeting on Thursday, the Commissioner instructed the officials to examine all the implementable suggestions given by the participants during the Deep Dive Workshop held in the last month.

He asked them to prepare a report in six months. He said that affordable housing is an important aspect of the capital and told the officials to prepare plans in a way that housing projects don’t cost more than `3,000. “Liveability, sustainability and happiness index are the major characteristics of Amaravati.

Hence, a specialised team should be constituted to prepare the plan of action to promote these characteristics,” he said. The Commissioner instructed the officials to seek the help of students from School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, and National Institute of Design.