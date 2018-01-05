VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued orders for forming a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to expedite the works of Andhra Pradesh-Iowa State University Mega Seed Park.The government also decided to constitute a Board of Directors. While, the Chief Minister will be Chairman of the Board of Directors, Finance Minister will be the Vice-Chairman. Agriculture Minister will be the Executive Vice-Chairman and Agriculture Special Chief Secretary will be the member convenor.

Thirteen other persons will be the members.The State government, in collaboration with the Seed Science Center of Iowa State University (ISU) proposes to establish a Mega Seed Park (MSP) in Kurnool district and now formed the SPV and Board of Directors to speed up the works.