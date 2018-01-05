VIJAYAWADA: Telangana irrigation minister Taneru Harish Rao spoke to state irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao and both agreed to jointly apply for an indent with regard to sharing the Tungabhadra’s waters. Harish discussed with Devineni the Tungabhadra dam issue, Rajoli banda diversion scheme and (KC canel) Kurnool Chitoor canal aayakattu.

Devineni responded positively to Harish Rao’s requests. According to their discussions, water was released in Telangana from Tungabhadra dam on Thursday. Now, AP has to apply for indent to the Tungabhadra board.As the water resources department of the Telangana government applied for indent to the Tungabhadra board, 3.5 TMC water was released to Telangana.

As AP has a share of 5.7TMC water, the AP irrigation department is now applying for indent to the Tungabhadra board, to have its share.The water released from Tungabhadra will reach Sunkesula project whose capacity is 1.5TMC and the water will be diverted to Srisailam project from there, which both the states will use.