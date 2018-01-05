VIJAYAWADA: The two-day district Collectors’ conference will be held at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on January 18 and 19. According to Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh, the conference will be held at the meeting hall in Block 5 of the IGC.

After the State bifurcation, the government organised the Collectors’ conferences in a private convention centre in Vijayawada so far.

Following the criticism that the government is spending huge money by conducting such events in private convention centres and hotels, the government has decided to construct a convention centre of its own adjacent to the IGC. Prior to completing the construction works, the government has decided to host the Collectors’ conference at the IGC.Cabinet meet on January 17Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has informed that the State Cabinet meeting will be held in Block 1 of IGC on January 17. He directed the Special Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to submit proposals on time.