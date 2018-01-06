VIJAYAWADA: The tunnel road at Chittinagar will soon put on a new look and enthral the motorists and passers by travelling through it. Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) hope the beautification work of the tunnel will be completed by the end of this month, at the latest. However, to facilitate the work, the tunnel could be out of bounds of the motorists and pedestrians off and on for the remaining days of the month. “Painting the tunnel’s roof is a big challenge for us in the present scenario. But we will complete it soon without inconveniencing the public. The newly-painted art (on walls and roof) will change the tunnel’s vibe,” said VMC Commissioner J Nivas.

After a long wait the Tunnel is getting a facelift under the City Beautification Project, which aims at giving all the city walls an eye-popping look and the civic authority is working round the clock to fulfil the mission. It would be worth mentioning that earlier in October, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a surprise visit and inspected the condition of roads in the city. During his inspection, he expressed displeasure and recommended that relevant authorities take steps to beautify public walls running parallel to roads as also the banks of the canals.

If everything goes according to the plan, the ever-busy and murky Tunnel in Chittinagar will wear a classy look with an arch on both the entrances, paintings on walls, LED lighting system and sophisticated pedestrian paths on both sides of the tunnel road and be thrown open to the public in ‘about 20 days’, much before the completion deadline fixed by the VMC.

“The tunnel is going to be transformed into an art piece. One cannot take one’s eyes off the beautiful paintings, which are soon going to adorn the walls and roof of the tunnel. People will soon receive a surprise from us,” said the VMC commissioner.

“We are going to give a touch of nature and art to the tunnel with themes selected by our staff and other experts, showcasing nature, wildlife and local culture,” he said. When asked about the destitute, who have taken shelter in the tunnel, Nivas said, “They will be shifted to nearby night shelters. Footpaths will be renovated so that pedestrians can utilize it without hindrance.” For transforming the look of the city, more than fourteen teams from different places have been roped in. Almost all major buildings and roads in the city will be covered by the beautification project.

Traffic curbs for fast completion

For fast completion of the project and to give sufficient space to workers to paint the roof, the tunnel will be closed intermittently for a month, keeping in mind the requirement of traffic movement. While officials earlier had decided to block the tunnel’s passage, the traffic diversions owing to the Kanaka Durga flyover works and narrow roads in One-Town made both the VMC and the city traffic police drop the idea.

However, the VMC now is confident of giving the tunnel a new look ‘without inconveniencing the public’ much. Workers have already started to clean the walls on both side of the tunnel road and painting will begin in two days. Meanwhile, the paintings across the city have captured the attention of people and several youngsters were seen taking selfies in front of them.

Here’s how the tunnel will look

VMC is reportedly spending

J1 crore for the transformation works of the tunnel.

Paintings, central LED lighting system, and sophisticated footpaths will create a pleasant ambiance in the tunnel.

Two arch entrances will be developed on both sides of the tunnel.

Achievements and culture of Vijayawada will be replicated on the arches.

Officials claim the new-look tunnel will be a surprise for the citizens.