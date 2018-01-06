VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration invited objections and suggestions from the people of Vijayawada in view of the decision to reorganise Vijayawada (Urban) mandal into four different mandals for administrative convenience.According to a press release issued on Friday, the decision to reorganise the Vijayawada Urban mandal into four mandals - Vijayawada (East), Vijayawada (Central), Vijayawada (North) and (Vijayawada (West), under Vijayawada Revenue Division of Krishna district - was taken for better administration and development of the areas.

Vijayawada (East) mandal, with Patamata as its headquarters, will have Mogalrajapuram, Gunadala and Patamata villages. Vijayawada (West), with Bhavanipuram as its headquarters, will have Bhavanipuram, Vidyadharapuram, and Vijayawada one town areas. Vijayawada (Central), with Gandhi Nagar as its headquarters, will have Vijayawada two town, while Vijayawada (North), with Ajith Singh Nagar as its headquarters, will have Mutyalampadu, Payakapuram, Machavaram and Vijayawada village portion. Objections and suggestions, if any, are invited within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification in AP Gazette. These should be written in English or in Telugu. These should be addressed to the district collector of the Krishna district.

