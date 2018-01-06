VIJAYAWADA: The two-member fact-finding committee, headed by Penuganchiprolu temple (Sri Thirupatamma Ammavari Temple) executive officer (EO) Raghunath and state Aagama Sasthra advisory committee member Chirravuri Sri Rama Sharma, interrogated three priests and other temple staff regarding the alleged tantrik pooja held at the Kanaka Durga Temple on December 26.

The committee members reached the Durga temple administrative office in Brahmin Street in One-Town around 11 am on Friday and grilled as many as 40 persons, including priests, Vydic committee members, security and also the administrative staff. They recorded the statements of the staff and the final report is scheduled to be sent to the state government on Saturday. The alleged main priest Badrinath Babu, his two relatives Srujan and Parthsarathi and others were questioned and their statements recorded.

Shockingly, no member from the Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board appeared before the committee despite the chairman Y Gourang Babu and other key members being told to be present. Addressing the media, Raghunath said that the detailed report has to be compiled and will sent to the state government through the Endowments commissioner Y Anuradha after inspecting Sanctum sanctorum. He further said the photos, showing one priest carrying pumpkin inside the temple, was false and stated that it was a coconut. “During our inquiry, we came to know that coconuts will be offered to the Goddess while closing the temple. So far, two hours of CCTV footage recording was examined,” he said.

State Aagama Sasthra advisory committee member Chirravuri Sri Rama Sharma said there is no specific time for cleansing the temple as per the Aagama Sasthra and asserted that no one should dare to perform Tantrik poojas inside the temple. However, it is also believed that the questioning will continue on Saturday as no member from Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board appeared before the committee. “We are waiting for them. A report will be sent only after questioning them,” the committee members told.