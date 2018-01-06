VIJAYAWADA: The designs for the layouts for Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) beneficiaries will be approved shortly, APCRDA Commissioner Ch Sridhar has said. In a review meeting with the officials over the progress of LPS layouts and government employees housing in the capital city Amaravati, on Friday, he said in every zone, where the works have commenced, contractors have to complete a portion of the project in six months time.

He said shortly five facilitation centres will be set up in LPS zones in the capital city to create awareness on the development of LPS and at the same time to clarify their doubts. Management consultancies will be appointed to those zones, he announced.

Taking stock of the works pertaining to three package works of government housing projects, he directed the officials concerned to have the stilt slab completed in every package by March 10. Officials were asked to instal CC cameras on all the project sites.

He clarified that all the contractors involved in the construction of three packages have been provided letters allocating gravel. It is time to expedite the works, he reminded the contractors.