VIJAYAWADA: Even before the crack of dawn on Sunday, MG Road was buzzing with activity as thousands of runners, fitness enthusiasts and citizens gathered near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMCS) to participate in the Amaravati Marathon – 2018.

The third edition of the annual event flagged off by water resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao at 6 am, saw runners from ages as low as nine years to as high as late 60s participating in 5k, 10k and 21k categories.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who participated in the concluding ceremony of the marathon, averred that the state government is committed to developing sports infrastructure in the state. “We will build sports cities and strengthen the infrastructure up to village-level. We will also ensure that national and international sports events including Olympics are held in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He further emphasised on sports and physical fitness and advised the people to stay happy and healthy. CM Naidu reiterated that the state government has put happiness index as one of the major parameters for measurement of development and added several other initiatives will be planned to achieve the same. He distributed prizes to the winners who finished the marathon.

Prior to the marathon, cultural events were also held. Film actresses Shanvi Srivastava and Gowri Munjal along with Krishna district collector B Laxmi Kantham, Mayor Koneru Sridhar, Vijayawada police commissioner Gautam Sawang and others also participated in the marathon. The event was organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in association with DEEP Trust, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and Vijayawada police.

