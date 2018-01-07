VIJAYAWADA: The intention of the State government to generate more jobs by promoting the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seems to be facing a road block, at least in the initial stages, with the difference of opinion between the officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the investors widening, with regard to the Mallavalli Industrial Park, whic is coming up in the Krishna district.

After the government had earmarked around 1400 acres of land in Mallavalli for developing it as an industrial park, several investors owning MSMEs in Hyderabad evinced interest to set up their units in there. They also, reportedly entered into agreements with the authorities during the last two Partnership Summits, organised by the government in association with the CII in 2016 and 2017.However, with their wait to getting the required land to set up the industrial units getting prolonged, the investors are learnt to have withdrawn their proposals of launching their units in Mallavalli.

Blaming the officials of the APIIC responsible for the delay, an industrialist, on the condition of anonymity, said that though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was keen on promoting industry and was giving all the approvals in record time by setting up a single window system, the apathy on the part of the officials was resulting in the delay.

Despite the Chief Minister directing the officials to allocate land for industries in the Mallavalli Park, the officials failed to heed to his direction, he alleged.However, officials of the APIIC have a different tale to tell. They said that after the government had fixed the price of an acre of land in the Mallavalli Park at `16.50 lakh, the industrialists asked for more land than what had been allotted to them.

“Against such a backdrop, we have set up a committee to examine the proposals of the industrialists with regard to whether the industry they cited in the agreement with government requires the land they seek or not and to take a decision accordingly,’’ an official of the APIIC told Express on the condition of anonymity.