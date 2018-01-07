VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to create awareness among people to shun open defecation, Krishna district administration took up a unique event at Edupugallu village in Kankipadu mandal on Saturday.

The ‘chembu’ (small pitcher), which is symbolic of open defecation in rural areas, was taken out in a funeral procession. District Collector B Lakshmikantham and Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad acted as pallbearers on the occasion.

The vessel was given a burial following traditional rituals. Around 1,000 people including women and children also participated.Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmikantham said that the burial marked the end of the open defecation in the area. “Going out to attend nature’s call carrying ‘chembu’ is a disgrace to our self-respect. Hereafter, let us shun the practice of open defecation and also discourage others from practising it,” he said and administered an oath to the villagers.