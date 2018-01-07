VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has emerged topper among 13 districts in the State in implementation of Janmabhoomi and other government schemes.According to District Collector B Lakshmikantham, out of the nine focal aspects of Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru, the district got four different ranks. It topped the list in ‘Arogyam-Anandam’, ‘Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru’ while it stood second in Vidya Vikasam and seventh in Sadhikara Mitra scheme.

He said that when overall performance was taken into consideration, Krishna district stood first among the 13 districts. He said the DM&HO, RWS superintendent engineer and special officer of Girisipudi village in Kruthivennu mandal would be given awards for their good performance. According to the data uploaded on the government portal, Krishna district emerged top in the distribution of Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka.

In the district, 71.21 percent of 12,38,611 ration card holders got the gift hamper. Vizianagaram district with 67.91 percent stood second and Prakasam district with 67.37 percent stood third. The Collector, who held a video conference with district officials, expressed his displeasure over several of the petitions, received during the ongoing Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru programme, not getting uploaded on Real Time Governance website. Out of the total 67,000 petitions received only 16,000 were uploaded.