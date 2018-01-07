Patch works being carried out on damaged road at Poornanandampet in Vijayawada; without street lights, it is scary and dangerous to walk at night; congested roads, a nightmare for motorists | R V K Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Poornandampet, who share neighbourhood with Vijayawada railway station are facing a series of problems with the autowallahs, fruit vendors and others have encroached upon the station road leading to Gandhi Nagar, making it difficult for pedestrians and commuters to walk along the stretch. Over a half a dozen vendors have colonised the vantage points along the road. Most of these vendors either have a tacit support of the respective area corporators or local politicians. A VMC senior official said whenever they go to clear these roadside shops, local politicians prevail upon them not to evict these roadside vendors as they are their voters and poor.

Road users also complain that these vendors dump waste on the footpaths, in drains and on the road, forcing joggers and pedestrians to skip the footpath and move through the internal roads of the locality.

‘’Commuters are facing problems, particularly at the crosses and traffic signals,” said N Venkateswara Reddy, a resident of the locality.“The VMC has turned a blind eye to our pleas of resurfacing of roadside shops,” alleged Ch Suryalatha, another resident. ‘’If the authorities fail to check this menace and clear roadside shops, it would lead to accidents,” she added.

“But vendors feel that it is a question of survival and livelihood for them. We earn our livelihood and government has to be accommodative towards poor,” a vendor on busy Gandhi Nagar Road feels, questioning vehicle owners’ objections to their doing business on roadside spaces.Another major problem haunting the locality was pavement dwellers causing much inconvenience to the passengers during the late night.

‘’A bunch of squatters have arrived here recently with their families. They have plastic sheets, cooking vessels, garland making material, etc. They have completely settled down here causing inconvenience to pedestrians and dirtying the area. They had disappeared for about a fortnight but have now returned to reclaim the area,” said K Siva Bhargav, a private employee.

When contacted, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that works have already commenced for carpeting the station road leading to Gandhi Nagar. On several occasions, the autowallahs and fruit vendors are given counselling not to encroach upon the roads in the Poornandampet. A meeting will be convened with the fruit vendors by the Urban Community Development (UCD) officials to sort out the issue at the earliest, he said.