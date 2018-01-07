VIJAYAWADA: The toll increased to four in the boiler blast incident that occurred in GS Alloys company at Surampalli near Vijayawada on Saturday evening after two more workers succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Andhra Hospital.

The four deceased were identified as Siva Shankar Kumar (38), Mubarak(30), Mujahidin (30) and Ramesh Naik (31).

Two more injured workers are undergoing treatment at the hospital and their condition is said to be serious.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday morning visited the hospital, where the injured were being treated and enquired about the treatment being provided to them. Expressing grief over the death of workers in boiler blast at the factory, the CM assured support from the government to the bereaved families. He announced Rs 5 lakh as an ex gratia in addition to Rs 6 lakh ex gratia announced by the factory. The CM also announced Rs 5 lakh for critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for less severe ones.

He enquired police and industry officials about how the accident happened and directed the police to conduct a thorough probe. It is being suspected that boiler blast happened due to built up pressure of the steam.