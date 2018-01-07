VIJAYAWADA: Two workers died and four were injured when a boiler of an alloy factory exploded in Surampalli village of Gannavaram mandal on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Siva Shankar Kumar, 38, and Mubarak, 30. The incident took place around 8 pm when the boiler in the factory exploded. The injured —Ramesh Naik, 31, Satyanarayana, 35, Mujahideen, 30, and Prasad, 32 — who were first admitted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital, were later shifted to a private hospital.

According to the Gannavaram police, the boiler at GS Alloys and Casting was ripped apart due to the building up of excess steam. The victims who were close to the blast site were hit by flying splinters. The police said a detailed investigation would be conducted to find out the reasons for the blast. The two fire tenders that reached the site took over two hours to douse the flames. Meanwhile, a case of ‘causing death due to negligence’ was registered against the factory management.