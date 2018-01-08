When Cherukuri Sreedhar was appointed Commissioner of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) in July 2016, it raised several eyebrows. Not without reason. He was a junior IAS officer replacing Nagulapalli Srikant, a 1998 batch officer, and the job at hand was, perhaps, the toughest for even a seasoned bureaucrat. Farmers had to be convinced to part with their precious land, designs for the capital city Amaravati prepared, finances for the mammoth task mobilised and the dream given a concrete shape. It meant dealing with farmers, international agencies, experts, engineers and architects among others. The rule book called for a man with a collector’s experience. But the State government chose Sreedhar, the then joint collector of Guntur.

“I didn’t know I would be picked for the role. But, as I had experience in the past as executive director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), I thought I could pull it off,” he recalls as he settles in his chair at the CRDA office in the city. He has just arrived from the Secretariat after a meeting, passing by a stream of visitors waiting for him. TNIE caught up with him for a chit-chat on the CRDA’s progress as it turns 3. An hour later, he would be heading for a review meeting. But all this was not what he had in mind when he was gearing up to chalk out a career. His journey as a public servant was not planned just as his stint at the CRDA wasn’t. After graduating in veterinary sciences, he wanted to be a scientist.

“I never thought of becoming an IAS officer. I wanted to be an agricultural scientist and secured All India second rank in the Agricultural Research Service (ARS). I was a gold medallist in veterinary sciences as well,” Sreedhar reveals. His senior at college KS Jawahar Reddy, now an IAS officer, cracked the UPSC and inspired Sreedhar to follow suit. “I thought I too should give it a shot,” he remembers. The turning point in life came when he cleared the APPSC and subsequently, was promoted as an IAS officer in 2009. Is it serendipity that he was chosen to be part of a mammoth project like Amaravati? “I don’t know if it should be called luck or destiny. I never dreamt of being a part of something historic. It is a God’s gift,” he believes.

His predecessor Srikant began the CRDA in just a single room and with skeletal staff and Sreedhar built up on the ground laid by him. Now, it has over 300 employees working to make Amaravati a reality.

Sreedhar says 60 per cent of Amaravati’s works are complete in the sense that groundwork is almost done. Quite an achievement considering the time and the fact that Sreedhar has been at the helm for just 18 months. When he assumed charge, land acquisition was the biggest challenge. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted someone who could strike a rapport with the farmers and persuade them to surrender their land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), a first-of-its-kind initiative that could ensure justice to them while saving the cash-strapped government money, time and help it overcome the “restrictive” Land Acquisition Act.

This is where Sreedhar’s experience as joint collector came in handy. He proactively negotiated with the farmers, allaying their fears. In the following months, 33,000 acres of land was pooled. “There were several challenges in the beginning. Right from procurement of land and planning financial resources to finalising the master plan, we had to plan everything from scratch,” he explains. Along the way, the CRDA has invited criticism for delay in finalising designs and perceived lack of transparency. Calm and collected, Sreedhar maintains he is open to criticism.

“There were ups and downs, for sure. Especially, when a few politically motivated people tried to hamper the proceedings by misleading the statutory authorities and international agencies and spreading false information,” he says, referring to the recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) cases and letters shot off by a few civil society organisations to the World Bank. “But, we bounced back,” he asserts citing the NGT’s green signal for the construction of the capital.

“We have crossed three major milestones - land procurement, arranging funds and designing the city. Not only have we been able to ground `25,000 crore worth infrastructure works, but we have also explored options to tap `14,000 crore required for the next one year from the World Bank, Hudco, short term bonds and other funding agencies. So we are ready for the execution of project, which is much simpler by the way,” he adds.

To criticism that it took three years to finalise designs for the proposed iconic buildings, he points out that no other city in the world progressed to the construction phase in just two years. “For instance, Astana, which is considered the fastest developed city, took six years to do what we did in 24 months.” Fair enough.

Now that the planning is done, will 2018 be the year of reckoning for Amaravati? “Absolutely,” the Commissioner replies. Close to 4,000 houses for government officials and representatives will be ready by December, 2018. About 220-km of road network will also be completed around the same time. “We will also start works related to the iconic buildings. Works pertaining to the development of returnable LPS plots are underway. Amaravati will get a definitive shape this year,” Sreedhar says, clarifying that money for this year’s work is in place.

The Concession And Development Agreement (CADA) with Singapore Consortium is also expected to be ready shortly. Once the agreement is inked, the development of start-up area will begin. However, the detailed designs of the iconic structures -- High Court and Assembly -- will be available only in mid-May, which means they will not be ready before the next election. Admitting this, Sreedhar makes a pertinent point. “We can’t have stringent deadlines when we are creating a city for the future. What we are doing is historic. So even if it takes a year or two more, we will do it only after being completely satisfied with all the nitty gritty.”

As of now, Fosters + Partners, the reputed London-based architects, are drafting structural plans of the iconic structures. The only challenge that lies ahead for the CRDA now is to ensure adequate working resources like skilled workmen, sand, metal and gravel to build 15 million sft of area. “We have already chalked out plans for it. Nevertheless, there will be issues,” observes Sreedhar anticipating hurdles ahead. A normal strategic exercise. For now, he has to head for yet another review before going home.

No point carrying the baggage home, he points out. “I just switch off.”