VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana took exemption to US President Donald Trump’s decision regarding H1B visa and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene to safeguard the interests of Indian IT employees there.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Sunday, he wondered what the BJP government, which claims credit for the USA stopping its aid to Pakistan, has to say about the H1B visa which affects 15 lakh Indians. “Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue,” he demanded to know. He stressed the need for even Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s intervention in the matter.”

Narayana, who was in the city to participate in party national executive council meeting to be held for three days from Monday, said apart from the progress of the resolutions made in the party’s national convention at Pondicherry last year, several important issues in the country would be discussed.

“The draft resolutions in the meeting in Vijayawada will be put forth before the party cadre in the CPI national convention to be held in Kerala from April 25 to 29,” he said. He criticised the Modi government for using CBI, election commission and system of governors as its personal tools. The set procedures and systems are being manipulated as per the convenience of those heading the government, he complained. Expressing concern over such development, he said the very democratic foundation of the country is in jeopardy with the decisions and attitude of the NDA government.

