VIJAYAWADA: The 31-year-old Vakapalli Baba Prasad, who suffered more than 30 percent burns in the boiler blast at G S Alloys and Castings Limited, located at Surampalli Industrial Area in Gannavaram mandal on Saturday, will be haunted forever by the red hot molten iron snuffing out the lives of his fellow workers in the horrifying accident.

Four workers died and two more were battling for life in the incident. Baba Prasad hails from an agriculture family in Amalapuram of East Godavari district and came to Vijayawada in 2010 in search of work. After working for some time as a daily wage worker, he along with his friend Siva Shankar Kumar, one of the deceased in the boiler blast incident, joined the G S Alloys and Castings Limited. He was staying in one of the company’s quarters.

He was planning to return to his family in Amalapuram and take up farming. But all that has changed now with his life hanging in the balance after the accident in the factory. The doctors treating Prasad said his condition was critical and needed a few more hours to say anything. Two of his colleagues were hovering between life and death in the hospital on Sunday. Prasad who was promoted as in-charge of the boiler section recently has two children.

His grief-stricken wife Padmavathi hopes for his speedy recovery. She was worried about future of their two children since Prasad is the sole breadwinner in the family. “Had the company taken proper safety measures, this incident would not have happened. Everyday I see my husband come home with burns on his legs and hands caused by flying molten iron. Unable to work in this dangerous condition, my husband recently decided that we go back to our village and do farming,” Padmavathi said.

Workers in alloy casting factories and foundries are exposed to extreme temperatures and handle molten iron which while being moved from one place to another spills on them. “It is the company’s responsibility to provide safety equipment to workers. But the factory does not seem to have taken any measures in this direction,” said Padmavathi.

When CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited the hospital to call on the injured workers on Sunday, Padmavathi requested him to take stringent action against the company management. “I came to know that fire safety officials served notices to the company to follow safety norms. It wouldn’t have cost more than a human life?,” says Padmavathi.

