VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at attracting global investments to the proposed Media City in Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will organise ‘International Media Symposium’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. Various national and international media houses are expected to participate in the event.

In a press release on Sunday, officials said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the Principal Secretary (CRDA, energy, infrastructure and industry) Ajay Jain and CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar to use the symposium to highlight the major developments regarding Amaravati for tapping investments. He said that the Media City should be developed like Amsterdam.

“This will be the right platform to focus on the developments of Media City as we are targeting around 60,000 to 65,000 direct jobs by 2036 in the proposed city,” the CM said. Media City is one among the nine thematic cities proposed in the capital region and aims to house all major media and film houses.

Janmabhoomi show: Dists need ‘C’ change

The state government has graded the 13 districts in the state based on their performance in the ongoing Janmabhoomi Mavoor programme. The grades were released on Sunday by Communications Adviser to the government Parakala Prabhakar. According to him, the grades were given after examining various parameters including feedback from the public, disbursement of pensions, roll out of welfare schemes, attendance of the people at the programmes and grievance redressal. A grade is given if a district scores more than 70 cumulative score, B grade for those scoring between 50-70 and C for the remaining. All districts scored C grade as on Saturday.