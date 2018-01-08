VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner YV Anuradha on Sunday took charge as Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMS) Executive Officer. The Chief Minister on Saturday sacked A Surya Kumari from the EO’s post over lapses in the temple’s administration.

In an interaction with mediapersons at the temple’s administrative office in One Town here, Anuradha said the government had given her additional charge as EO to ensure the smooth functioning of the temple until an official was given full-charge of the position.

She admitted that the entry of three unknown persons into the temple on the night of December 26 was a grievous administrative lapse under the watch of the previous EO.

“It may take at least a week for devotees to digest the controversy that rocked the temple. The fact-finding committee will submit its report on whether rituals violating Aagama Sastra were performed on the temple’s premises. Investigations are still under way,” Anuradha said.

A meeting will be convened with Vaidik Committee members and priests on Wednesday to discuss measures to ensure that controversial incidents don’t recur at Indrakeeladri, she added. After her interaction with mediapersons, Anuradha had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple priests offered her a traditional welcome and presented her with a portrait of the presiding deity.

According to sources, the report Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu indicates that the former EO had instructed the three outsiders to decorate the presiding deity as Goddess Mahishasura Mardini on December 26. She also ordered them to capture a picture of the goddess and send it to her.

The probe also revealed that Surya Kumari had a four-minute conservation with one of the outsiders over phone regarding the ornaments required to adorn the presiding deity. Head priest L Badrinath Babu supplied the pooja items to the outsiders. The trio stayed in a dormitory at Pandit Nehru Bus Station before making way to the hill shrine at night.

The entire episode happened with the support of Badrinath Babu. It is learnt that Surya Kumari assured Badrinath a job for his relative on performing the rituals.