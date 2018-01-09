VIJAYAWADA: A 14-year-old girl was raped by her relative at Inukudurupeta, Machilipatnam few days ago. However, the incident came to light on Sunday night when the girl informed her parents about her trauma. According to Machilipatnam police, the accused, Vemula Paparao (36), a cook by profession and resident of Rajupeta, had raped the girl when the victim came to his house to meet her friend.

“During our investigation, we came to know that Paparao had shown some porn videos to the girl and molested her. The parents had noticed some change in the behaviour of the girl and confronted her. Then, the girl narrated her harrowing experience to parents,” police said.Soon after realising what happened to the girl, the parents lodged a complaint with the Inukudurupeta police on Sunday night.

Police immediately arrested Paparao and registered a case against him under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The girl who underwent medical tests at the Government General Hospital in Machilipatnam, is under the protection of women and child welfare department.