VIJAYAWADA: Five students from SRM University, Amaravati, will spend a semester at the Global Learning and Outreach from Berkeley Engineering (GLOBE), a student exchange programme at the famed University of California (UC) Berkeley. In a press release on Monday, the varsity management said that under the programme, students will complete a semester at the UC Berkeley. “For five months, a team of five students --Aayushi Biswas, Tuhin Sarkar, Abhirami Ravishankar, Vatsal Rathod and Pushva Mitra -- will be take up courses (12 - 15 credits) at Sutardja Center of Entrepreneurship and Technology (SCET) and The Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation at UC, Berkeley,” said the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Dr. D Narayana Rao. He added that the programme will help the students in broadening their horizon through international exposure.

The programme, which will focus on technology and entrepreneurship, also includes internship.

“At the end of the exchange programme, SRM students will receive transcripts from the respective centres of education which would enable them to add their earned credits to their degree at SRM, Amaravati,” Dr. Rao observed.