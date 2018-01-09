VIJAYAWADA: AP Eamcet will be conducted from April 22 to 25. Around 115-150 centres across the state will be allocated for Eamcet, which will be conducted online by JNTU-Kakinada. State Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao released the 2018 schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (APCET) on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education office (APSCHE).

The Minister said APSCHE would conduct all the examinations online like the previous year. Programmes will be conducted in districts about the online test procedure for the benefit of students. The notification inviting applications will be announced by the respective conveners, the Minister said.