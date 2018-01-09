VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a white paper on the irrigation projects, YSRCP said the claims of CM N Chandrababu Naidu and the data provided by him is nothing but a bundle of lies.Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana said as against his claims of spending `50,000 crore on irrigation projects, Chandrababu Naidu had spent only `27,898 crore.

“What he says are blatant lies and a white paper on irrigation projects would call his bluff. There is not an iota of truth in his boasting at Kurnool, the other day,” he said. As a matter of fact, he had only spent `16,000 crore so far on irrigation projects in his four-year term, which only shows his ‘sincerity’ towards the sector. The YSRC leader said that even the government claim of releasing `24,000 crore towards farm loan waiver is also a lie.