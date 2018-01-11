VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to provide funding assistance to Externally Aided Projects (EAP) from Nabard instead of loans through external funding agencies. State Government estimates that it will get Rs 16,447 crore for 2015 - 16 to 2019 -20 for taking up EAPs under the special package announced to the state in lieu of Special Category Status (SCS).

In a letter addressed to Jaitley, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had sent proposals for various projects to the Union Economic Affairs department under EAPs. However, as the projects, including undergoing ones, under EAP will consume a lot of time for grounding and completing the projects, considering elaborate procedures involved in getting clearance and approval from the external funding agencies, the state would not be in a position to utilise the entire special assistance amount within the 5-year period ending with 2019-20, Naidu said and wanted the Centre to provide the special dispensation amount from Nabard not through external funding agencies.

Stating that the SCS states are eligible for grants under Centrally Sponsored Schemes as well as Externally Aided Projects at 90:10 ratio, he requested special assistance at 90:10 ratio for EAPs.

Projects proposed by government to consider under Nabard grant

AP Rural Water Supply project - L4,500 cr

AP Mandal Connectivity and Rural Connectivity Improvement Project LRs 3,200 cr

Construction of Residential School Buildings - L3,341 cr

AP Roads and Bridges Reconstruction Project - L3,200 cr

Amaravati Greening Development - 1,484 cr

AP Backward Area Development Project - L1,000 cr

Total - L16,725 crore