VIJAYAWADA: The two-day district Collectors’ Conference will be held at the Grievance Cell located at the residence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli, near here from January 18 to 19.

Though, the government initially planned to organise the conference in the meeting hall in Block 5 of the Interim Government Complex (IGC), it relocated the venue as the arrangements at the IGC to host the meet expected to take more time.

After the State bifurcation, the government organised the Collectors’ Conference in a private convention centre in Vijayawada so far. However, following the criticism that the government is spending huge money by conducting such events in private convention centres and hotels, the government seems to have shifted the conference to the grievance cell constructed at the CM’s residence recently.

Cabinet meet on January 13

The State Cabinet meeting will be held in Block 1 of IGC on January 13. According to sources, though the meeting scheduled for January 17, it was preponed to January 13 as the Chief Minister is going to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17.