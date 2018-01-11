VIJAYAWADA: To meet the drinking water needs of Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district, construction firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) Ltd has built an overhead tank and laid drinking water pipeline in the village. The tank and the pipelines will be inaugurated on January 14 by the management of the firm.

The founders of MEIL, PP Reddy and P V Krishna Reddy, who hail from Dokiparru, have undertaken development works in the village as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “About Rs 4 crore has been spent on the construction of overhead tank which has a storage capacity of two lakh litres. Drinking water connections to 1,500 households have also been given alongside,” the management said in a press release on Wednesday. The MEIL has also repaired the existing overhead tank constructed by the gram panchayat.

It may be recalled here that PP Reddy and P V Krishna Reddy, who are also the Chairman and Managing Director of MEIL, adopted Dokiparru in 2015, and have been taking up various development works in the village.

The CSR initiatives of MEIL also include the construction of Venkateswara temple, a marriage hall, a bridge near ST Colony, 700 ready-made toilets and installation of LED lights in all streets of the village. An RO water plant was also installed at Bhadrirajupalem in Thotlavallur mandal in the district.

