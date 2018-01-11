VIJAYAWADA: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has sanctioned `100.84 crore to Andhra Pradesh under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund - XXIII (RIDF XXIII) as loan assistance for 20 lift irrigation projects in nine districts.

The projects envisage to provide assured irrigation to 9965 hectares of land.

According to the Nabard chief general manager K Suresh Kumar, with the fresh sanction, support to the state government under RIDF XXIII has now crossed `720 crore.

Further, cumulative assistance under RIDF, so far, to the State Government since beginning has reached `13,634.33 crore with irrigation, rural connectivity and education being major sectors.