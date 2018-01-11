VIJAYAWADA: Foundation stone for the construction of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be laid in the first week of February. The varsity, which will include both engineering and management courses, will commence operations from August.

In the weekly CRDA review meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the designs and the master plan of the university which will build its campus in 150 acres in the first phase. The CM is expected to participate in the foundation-laying ceremony along with his Cabinet ministers.

It may be recalled here that the State government allotted 200 acres to the institution to set up an integrated university which would also include a 1,500-bed medical teaching hospital. According to CRDA officials, the university, once fully functional, will offer education to 47,000 students. About `2,200 crore is being invested by the management.

Later, representatives from LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, Indo -UK Institute of Health and Brahmakumari’s Universal Peace Retreat Centre also presented their designs and appraised CM of their schedules for operations.

Naidu told all the representatives and CRDA officials to ensure that the campuses and buildings should look iconic in line with the other buildings.

Naidu further reviewed a presentation on the proposed Kalagramam in Amaravati. The presentation included NTR Kala Vedika (a multipurpose auditorium), amusement parks, exhibition centre and a waterfront.

The officials also presented ideas for the Urban Innovation Summit to be held in the second week of April. The Chief Minister suggested that thought leaders, policy makers, young innovators and successful people should be invited to participate in the summit.