VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner J Nivas asked the officials concerned to take necessary measures to make the Rose Garden, Gurunanak Nagar ready for the three-day Rose Festival during the Sankranti festivities, as he inspected on Wednesday the arrangements being made for holding the festival, organised by the Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh (RSAP).

The Rose Festival is a part of the larger State-level Rose and Flower Show that is being conducted in association with the State government and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Nivas also directed the officials to organise cultural programmes at the festival venue during the evenings of all the three days to entertain the visitors.

The public health department officials are instructed to construct temporary toilets and make arrangements for drinking water supply at the festival venue for the convenience of the visitors.

After inspecting the vacant sites close to the venue, the civic body chief asked the engineering department officials to clear the bushes and level the ground to provide parking place to the visitors.

ijayawada Municipal Corporation Horticulture Officer Pradeep Kumar, RSAP President Thotakura Akilandeswari Rani and other officials were also present during the inspection. Later, Nivas launched the ‘Happy School’ concept of Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada at a municipal school in Farukh Nagar.

The club members have donated books for the library, school bags for the students, water purifier and stationery for the school.