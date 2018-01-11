VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada City is set to expand and become Greater Vijayawada soon, as the district administration has initiated the process of merging 51 gram panchayats with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Collector B Lakshmi Kantham said that the process of merging the gram panchayats has started and the government has plans to go for HUDCO loan, the amount ranging between `400 and `600 crore.

“We have made plans to merge 51 gram panchayats with the Vijayawada City. The population would increase to over 20 lakhs and the city would become vast. For this we need to have sufficient infrastructure and we are working on developing it along with services in all the 51 gram panchayats. Based on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), we would go for HUDCO loan, which would be around `400-600 crore.

Also the city administration would be divided into four zones and a zonal commissioner would be appointed in each to look after the administration. We are also working in the direction to develop

the zonal commissionerates,” he said.

While addressing the press the Collector said that the government was focussing more on developing the district in all possible ways to make people happy and enjoy a better living. “We achieved the ISO certification for the Machilipatnam collectorate, which was developed like a heritage building with modern touch and all kinds of facilities. Similarly we are turning all the administrative buildings in the district into modern centres with smart technologies and infrastructure.

Avenue plantations, putting up RO plants and other works are taking place and soon these (buildings) would begin to serve the public. With vision 2022, to mark the 75th year of Independence in place, we are working on all developmental works.” he said.