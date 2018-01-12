VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Friday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting scheduled for 10.40 a.m at the Prime Minister’s residence, Naidu is likely to focus on issues related to the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Modi had last week assured TDP and BJP MPs from the state who met him regarding the promises made in the Act that he would hold a discussion with the Chief Minister. Naidu has been waiting for over a year and a half for the meeting.

Other topics likely to be raised during the meeting are delimitation of constituencies, revenue deficit, Kadapa steel plant, division of corporations and institutes listed under Schedule IX and Schedule X as well as the AP Bhavan in New Delhi.

He will also seek Central funding assistance for the construction of the new capital city and request for adequate allocations to the state in the 2018 -19 budget for expediting the Polavaram multipurpose project in time, the revised estimates of which have already been submitted to the Centre for reconsideration.