VIJAYAWADA: Requesting the State government to construct a memorial park for Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, who once ruled Amaravati, farmers from the capital region submitted a memorandum to CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar on Thursday.

Led by chairman of Amaravati Development Authority Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, the farmers requested that a 125-feet-tall statue be erected in the memorial park. “We also asked to rename the Amaravati Central Park and one block in the Interim Government Complex after Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu. We also urged the State government to celebrate his birth anniversary as a State festival,” the farmers said.

Earlier in the day, the CRDA officials held a review meeting in which the layout plans of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) returnable plots were discussed. The officials asked the contracting firms to submit the plans immediately so that they can be approved.