VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana said that the plans of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the development of the capital city of Amaravati were good.

Adding quickly, the CPI leader said Naidu’s plans might not bear fruit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was showing an empty hand to the state.

Fear of cases and jail, have been forcing both Naidu and leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy to maintain silence on Modi’s indifferent attitude in extending support to AP.

Narayana who along with a couple of CPI activists made a bicycle trip to the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, said that at least now the CM should mount pressure on Modi for fulfilling the promises enshrined in the State Reorganisation Act.

The PM kept Naidu waiting for about one and half years before confirming appointment to meet him only after realising that the BJP alone would not be in a position to win elections in the 2019 elections, the CPI leader said.