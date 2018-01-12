Workers stage a protest over delayed payment of salaries. They blocked the road leading to the Transstroy’s office disrupting the movement of vehicles, affecting works on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: With Transstroy (India) Ltd failing to speed up Polavaram project works even after being given a month’s time, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Thursday said the state government should go ahead with a new contractor to expedite spillway and spill channel works.

PPA CEO SK Haldar said tenders invited by the government would be considered next week and a new contractor appointed soon. “Considering the slow pace of works, we have decided that the government should proceed with fresh tenders. The tenders will be opened next week and we will see what will happen next,” said Haldar, who was in Vijayawada on Thursday for the PPA’s all-member meeting — it’s first ever since its constitution.

SK Haldar added that the government’s proposal to revise the Standard Schedule of Rates (SSR) of the project to `58,000 crore was being examined by the Centre. “The Central government has the 2011 SSR of approximately `16,000 crore. The revised rates are under examination,” he said.

Explaining that the spillway and its allied infrastructure were critical for project implementation, he said, “If the spillway, spill channel, stilling basin and approach channel works are completed by December, the project will be back on schedule. If things go well, we can meet the target of 2019.”

It maybe recalled that the state government in September last year separated the spillway and its allied work under Section 60 C of the EPC Agreement as it was unhappy with the slow pace of works. It subsequently initiated re-tendering works to rope in a new contractor.

However, the Union Water Resources Department in November asked for the calling of tenders to be put on hold after Transstroy raised objections. The contracting firm was given a month’s time to expedite works. With no visible improvement, the Department last week gave consent to involve a new contractor. To this regard, the deadline for the tenders were extended till January 12.

The PPA also deliberated on appointing Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS) as the project management consultancy to monitor the progress of the project. A decision will be taken in the meeting scheduled to be held next week after scrutinising financial implications.

Call for speedy R&R

Polavaram Project Authority chief executive officer Sk Haldar demanded that the government expedite the Rehabilitation and Resettlement process. “R&R is a critical aspect since water can’t be impounded into the reservoir unless rehabilitation is done,” he said.