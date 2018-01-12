VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to improve its rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey, conducted by the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has produced a video documentary, titled ‘Mana Vooru- Mana Vijayawada’ highlighting the initiatives taken by the civic body across the city.

The one-and-half-minute video documentary was uploaded in the VMC Facebook page on January 9, evoking a great response from the residents and the netizens. Majority of the residents felt that the city had witnessed a rapid progress in a short span of eight months, under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation Commissioner J Nivas.

The video documentary features the aerial view of various works, such as mural paintings on the city walls as part of transforming Vijayawada into a poster-free city, setting up of vermicompost plants to generate compost from the household waste and introduction of machinery for sanitation and cleaning of the roads, executed by the civic body. Segregation of dry and wet household wastes at the doorsteps of the residents, by the sanitation workers also featured in the video.

The video also featured public making use of the open-air gym facility, introduced at Dr KL Rao Park, Chitti Nagar and play equipment installed in various other parks. Statues of wild animals like elephants and giraffe near the Police Control Room traffic island to create pleasant ambiance for the residents, scrap sculpture park on Mahatma Gandhi Road etc. being appreciated by the public also found place in the video.

“Residents should send their feedback about the city to the website - ‘www.swachh survekshan 2018.org’. An android application named ‘Swachhata’ app is also available to voice their problems that include issues concerning drinking water supply, garbage disposal, cleaning of public toilets, removing of carcass of dead animals along with photographs,’’ said Nivas.