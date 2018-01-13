VIJAYAWADA: With Sankranti festival drawing closer and political leaders adding fuel to the controversy fire, the Vijayawada police have decided to act tough against those organising cockfights, particularly in the rural areas.

On the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court, police are taking all steps to prevent the blood sport that are a tradition in the Krishna and the Godavari districts during Sankranti and have warned of strict action against persons, who indulge in cockfights in the name of Sankranti Sambaralu.

According to the Vijayawada city police, a few organisers have brought cocks to the Vijayawada city from West and East Godavari districts and are planning to organise events in the name of Sankranti Sambaralu. The police further said that organisers, who wished to hold open celebrations in public places, should take permission from the police, failing which stringent actions would be initiated against them.

“The High Court had given strict instructions to the public not to conduct any type of cockfights. Organisers should get permission by submitting details such as name of the place, who the land owner is, acceptance letter and schedule of celebrations, with the police. Permission will be given after thorough inquiry,” said Vijayawada City Joint Police Commissioner BV Ramana Kumar.

Police across the coastal districts were also alerted about the games being planned in Krishna, Guntur, West and East Godavari districts during the four days of Sankranti festival.

Meanwhile, AP police headquarters had also warned that local police, who would collude with punters would be facing action and reportedly asked the public representatives not to support the game. “Cases will be initiated against those accused under the AP Gaming Act, 1974, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1986 and other relevant sections. Police have also requested villagers to celebrate the harvest festival with joy and fervour and not to take part in banned games, such as gambling and illegal cockfights,” said a senior police official.

Special teams have been formed to strictly implement the Court orders in the city. If the local police fail to control cockfights, action will be taken against circle inspectors and sub-inspectors of the concerned stations, sources said.

The Action Plan

According to sources, more than 500 cockfight organisers were bound for the Krishna district.

Instructions have been issued to DSPs and local police to keep a tab on those, who were arrested on similar charges before.

Patrolling in villages will be intensified to stop cockfights.