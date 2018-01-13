VIJAYAWADA: The long bike ride to celebrate Sankranti in their native village of Veeravasaram in West Godavari district ended in tragedy for two cousins when their two-wheeler veered off the road and landed in the road-side ditch under the Kanchikacherla police station limits on Friday.

According to the Kanchikacherla police, the victims, Kotikalapudi Mohan and Bogireddy Kishore, were software professionals in Hyderabad and set out on the two-wheeler for their native place to celebrate Sankranti with their families. Since all the buses were booked in view of huge festival rush, they decided to take a bike ride. “They started off from Hyderabad at around 2 am and reached Kanchikacherla around 8 am.

While overtaking a bus from right side, the bike veered off the road and landed in the road-side ditch. They died on the spot with severe head injuries, said the Kanchikacherla police.

Locals rushed to the spot and called 108 ambulance.