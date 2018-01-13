VIJAYAWADA: Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) chairman PP Reddy on Friday announced that national-level Kabaddi competitions would be organised at his native village Dokiparru in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district every year from 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating PPR Kabaddi Champion League state-level competitions in Dokiparru on Friday, he said he took the decision to conduct national-level Kabaddi competitions to encourage the sport.

A Kabaddi team will play on behalf of MEIL. He said MEIL would provide employment opportunities not just to those who excel in engineering and diploma courses, but also those who display their talent in the kabaddi ring in the ongoing state-level sports competition.

As many as 30 teams from various parts of the state participated in the programme. MEIL managing director PV Krishna Reddy attended the events.