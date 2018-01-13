VIJAYAWADA: With people of Andhra Pradesh, residing in Hyderabad for a living, flocking to their native villages in different parts of the State to celebrate the Sankranti festival with members of their family, traffic on the Vijayawada - Hyderabad highway swelled suddenly on Friday, with the toll plazas experiencing extraordinary rush.

On Friday alone, more than 30,000 vehicles, of which 15,000 were cars, passed through the Chillakallu toll plaza, near Jagayyapeta. With cars forming serpentine queues at the toll gates, the highway witnessed a heavy traffic jam that lasted for about eight hours.