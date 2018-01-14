Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam in Vijayawada
VIJAYAWADA: Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham will conduct a mass ‘Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Maha Yagnam’ at Ramakrishna Beach, Visakhapatnam on February 3.
Disclosing the details to the mediapersons here on Saturday, Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji said that the ritual was being organised by Karya Siddhi Hanuman Seva Sangham of Visakhapatnam for world peace. The ritual would be performed from 4 pm.