VIJAYAWADA: Defying the High Court order banning cockfights, the ruling Telugu Desam Party leaders are reported to have organised the blood sport in Gudivada town of Krishna district on Saturday.

According to local sources, TDP workers organised the programme and allegedly tied knives to the cocks, which was expressly banned by the HC. The sources further claimed that TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao along with municipal chairman Yalavarthi Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the event where gambling took place and lakhs of rupees changed hands.

When contacted, the Gudivada police remained tight-lipped about the event.